Carson Wentz Fantasy Reaction: Is Eagles QB Start-Worthy In First Game Back?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ knight in shining armor has arrived.
The Eagles announced Monday morning quarterback Carson Wentz has been medically cleared after undergoing offseason knee surgery and will start for the defending Super Bowl champs in Week 3.
Wentz’s return couldn’t come soon enough: Philly scored just 21 points in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and only mustered 18 points to squeak by the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Nick Foles has thrown just one touchdown pass to one interception through two games while looking like … well, Nick Foles.
Wentz was a fantasy stud before tearing his ACL in Week 13 last year, finishing as the sixth-highest-scoring quarterback in standard leagues. But ACL injuries are no joke, which begs the question: Should you insert the 25-year-old right into your lineup in his first game in over nine months?
With the Wentz news dominating headlines, let’s take a look at which Eagles players you should start or sit for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts next weekend.
Carson Wentz, QB: START
Unless you’re in a really shallow league, you’re starting Wentz this week. Philly has been extra cautious with its star QB — some expected him to start in Week 1 — so he shouldn’t have any physical limitations in this one. Indy’s secondary is average at best and may be in for a rude awakening on the road against Wentz after facing Andy Dalton and Alex Smith in the first two weeks.
Jay Ajayi, RB: START
The rushing yards haven’t been there for Ajayi so far — 85 total yards on 22 carries — but Wentz’s return should open up some running lanes. Ajayi also is the team’s go-to goal-line back with three touchdowns through two games, so a high-powered offense with Wentz under center means more chances for his running back to cash in.
Nelson Agholor, WR: START
Foles targeted Agholor 22 times in the first two games, so you could argue his stock may drop a bit if Wentz tries to spread the ball around. The Eagles’ top wideout still is a strong play, though: His most productive games in 2017 came with Wentz under center.
Zach Ertz, TE: START
This one’s a no-brainer. Wentz loved targeting Ertz in the red zone last year, delivering him the ball on seven of his eight touchdown receptions. Ertz has been heavily involved through the first two weeks — he leads the team with 142 receiving yards — and that shouldn’t change with the QB switch.
Corey Clement, RB: SIT
Clement had a strong Week 2 with 85 total yards and a touchdown, but we need to see more consistent volume before we give him the start. That said, Wentz found ways to get the change-of-pace back involved in the offense last season, so if you have Clement on your roster, keep him as a high-upside stash.
