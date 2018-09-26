DraftKings Week 4 Optimal Lineup: Best Picks In DFS Fantasy Football

Are you missing Cam Newton? Wondering why Adrian Peterson isn’t playing this week?
Yes, the NFL’s bye weeks have begun, with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins taking a break in Week 4. While that may present a challenge in your season-long league, no such complications exist in daily fantasy football, where there are plenty of talented players there for the taking.
Below is our “optimal lineup” for DraftKings’ main Sunday slate (early afternoon and late afternoon games), which allots a $50,000 budget for a roster of nine players.
Quarterback: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals ($5,400)
The Atlanta Falcons could be without three key defensive players Sunday in safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen and linebacker Deion Jones. Dalton, who has 40-plus pass attempts in each of his last two games, should be throwing plenty in this one, especially if running back Joe Mixon can’t go.
Running Backs: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys ($7,700); Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks ($4,600)
The Detroit Lions are riding high after upsetting the New England Patriots — which means they’re primed to be gashed by Elliott on the road. Detroit has allowed an NFL-high 448 rushing yards through three games, so Zeke should eat in this one.
Carson emerged as Seattle’s clear workhorse in Week 3 with 32 carries for 102 yards and a score. No team has allowed more rushing touchdowns than the Arizona Cardinals (five), presenting Carson with another great opportunity in Week 4.
Wide Receivers: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns ($7,400); Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles ($5,700); Sterling Shepard, New York Giants ($4,900)
More than 40 percent of Baker Mayfield’s completions in his NFL debut last week were to Landry (7 of 17). The talented wideout is a target monster facing a shaky Oakland Raiders secondary that just got torched by Ryan Tannehill and the Miami Dolphins.
This finally could be the week Agholor picks up big chunk yardage. The Tennessee Titans are the NFL’s toughest defense against tight ends, so Carson Wentz may look Agholor’s way instead of feeding the ball to tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.
The Giants, meanwhile, are down a tight end in Evan Engram, and Shepard has a great opportunity to pick up the slack as the No. 2 receiver in an offense that should be throwing the ball a lot during a shootout in New Orleans.
Tight End: Trey Burton, Chicago Bears ($3,900)
Burton’s yardage totals have increased every week as he gets acclimated in Chicago, and a Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allowed a 75-yard touchdown to tight end Vance McDonald on Monday night, bodes well to continue that trend.
Flex: Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals ($6,300)
We’re rolling with Bernard for the second straight week, as Atlanta’s defensive losses seriously hamper their ability to cover pass-catchers out of the backfield. (A note: Joe Mixon reportedly has an outside chance to play Sunday and is priced just $100 higher than Bernard, so if he’s cleared, he’s a worthy plug-in here.)
Defense: Jacksonville Jaguars ($4,100)
Sam Darnold and the New York Jets lead the NFL with nine giveaways through three games, and now they’re traveling to Jacksonville to face the ball-hawking Jags. Expect this talented defense to wreak some havoc.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP