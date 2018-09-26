Ex-Patriots Exec Believes Tom Brady Will Never ‘Trust’ This Receiver

Tom Brady typically makes players around him better. Some receivers fail to develop a good rapport with the Patriots quarterback, though, leading to a reduced role in New England’s offense.

Could this happen to Cordarrelle Patterson, whom the Patriots acquired from the Oakland Raiders back in March?

The 2013 first-round pick has been limited to five catches for 36 yards and four rushes for 18 yards through New England’s first three games this season, and former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi doubts he’ll ever gain Brady’s trust.

“Brady has to trust the back. He’s gotta feel like the back can be where he’s supposed to be, the receivers,” Lombardi said this week on The Ringer’s “GM Street” podcast. “I mean, Cordarrelle Patterson runs the wrong route — Cordarelle Patterson’s always going to run the wrong route. Brady is never going to trust Cordarrelle Patterson. There’s just no chance. There’s no chance.”

Patterson could make an impact on special teams, as he’s earned two Pro Bowl selections thanks to his contributions in that area. He’s averaged 30 yards per kickoff return and has five return touchdowns over the course of his six-year NFL career.

But it will be difficult for Patterson — who appeared to run the wrong route on at least one occasion in Week 3 — to carve out a significant role in New England’s offense without Brady’s trust, especially with Josh Gordon joining the mix and Julian Edelman set to return in Week 5 after serving a four-game suspension to start the season.

Patterson wasn’t the only player Lombardi singled out in discussing the Patriots’ back-to-back losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. Lombardi, who worked alongside Bill Belichick in New England and with the Cleveland Browns, also said tight end Rob Gronkowski has lost some quickness and that linebacker Dont’a Hightower should change positions.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images