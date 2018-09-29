Fan On Green Monster Throws Back Home Run Ball, Hits Giancarlo Stanton

A fan in the Green Monster seats got to put his cannon on full display Saturday at Fenway Park.

In the seventh inning of the Boston Red Sox’s contest against the Yankees, New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton ripped a homer to left to put his side ahead 8-2.

In an act as old as the game itself, the fan who got the ball elected to throw it back.

Oftentimes when a fan throws the ball back, it barely gets past the warning track because, well, that’s why they’re in the stands. But this gentleman had quite the arm, uncorking a throw that one-hopped and actually hit Stanton as he rounded second base.

Clearly impressed, Stanton appeared to tip his cap to the fan.

Check out the sequence here:

Giancarlo Stanton took one out over the monster to extend the Yankees lead, but then a fan threw the ball back and hit Stanton rounding 2nd. pic.twitter.com/8I9MuYaa7R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2018

Hopefully said fan noticed it before he got tossed from the game for his tomfoolery.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images