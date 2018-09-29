Ohio State Vs. Penn State Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

A major Big Ten conference matchup will take place at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night when No. 9 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State.
The winner of this game will have the inside track to win the Big Ten east division and represent it in the conference championship game. Both teams are undefeated, and the Buckeyes have won four of the last five meetings, including a 39-38 thriller last season.
Here’s how and when to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP