Fantasy Football Week 4: Starts, Sits For Vikings Vs. Rams ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Week 4 edition of “Thursday Night Football” should be a fantasy football goldmine.
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of high-powered NFC offenses. “TNF” games typically are hit or miss for fantasy purposes, but points should come in bunches at the LA Coliseum.
Still, not every player in this game is worthy of a spot in your lineup.
Here’s who you should start and sit in Vikings vs. Rams:
STARTS
Jared Goff, QB, Rams. Goff’s ceiling is a bit lower than usual, given the quality of the defense he’ll be facing. Still, the weapons the second-year quarterback has at his disposal should make way for start-worthy numbers.
Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings. The Rams’ secondary might be without starting cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, which should allow for Minnesota’s receivers to get open and make plays. Expect Cousins to have a bounce-back effort after last week’s dud against the Buffalo Bills.
Rams receivers. Robert Woods? Start. Brandin Cooks? Absolutely. Cooper Kupp? Not as much upside as the other two, but still worthy of a start. Until L.A.’s offense shows signs of slowing down, its skill players should be started in all formats.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings. Diggs, like most of his teammates, had a down Week 3. But a matchup with a banged-up Rams secondary could be just what the doctor ordered for this talented wideout.
SIT
Vikings D/ST. We still like the long-term value of this defense, but they face a rough matchup in Week 4. If you have a better option, roll with it.
Vikings running backs. Dalvin Cook is practicing, but he’s no lock to play in this game, and backup Latavius Murray doesn’t inspire much confidence. Oh, and whoever’s on the field will have to go up against one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts. Look elsewhere.
Rams D/ST. As we’ve mentioned, this defense could be down two starting corners. Furthermore, they’ll have to deal with a Vikings team that’s looking to rebound after an ugly loss. The Rams defense should put up respectable numbers, but there are safer starts this week.
