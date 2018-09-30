Giancarlo Stanton Shares Hilarious Instagram After Getting Hit By Ball

Say what you want about Giancarlo Stanton, but you can’t argue that the New York Yankees slugger isn’t a good sport.

Stanton, as you might’ve heard, roped a solo homer Saturday in his team’s 8-5 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. And as the star outfielder was rounding the bases, a fan in the Green Monster seats hurled the ball back into the infield where it then bounced and hit Stanton on the helmet.

After the game, Stanton took to Instagram to make light of the admittedly hilarious situation. The Yankees star shared a clip that featured footage both from Saturday’s incident as well as from classic baseball movie “Rookie of the Year.”

Well done, whoever made that.

After a slow start, Stanton has turned in an MVP-caliber season with the Bronx Bombers. The 28-year-old has hit .268 with 38 homers and 100 RBIs in 158 games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images