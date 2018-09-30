NFL Rumors: What Steelers Want Back In Possible Le’Veon Bell Trade

Want Le’Veon Bell, NFL teams? Well, he won’t come cheap.

(Obviously.)

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly are “actively shopping” the All-Pro running back, who’s been holding out since the preseason. The Steelers had been taking calls on Bell, but now are the ones initiating the discussions, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

So, what does Pittsburgh want in return for the 26-year-old? A second-round pick and a “quality” player, according to Rapoport.

From @NFLGameDay: More on the #Steelers plans for star RB Le'Veon Bell, including what they are seeking in a possible trade. pic.twitter.com/MMjOxGbDxX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2018

The Steelers obviously would prefer to have a happy, under-contract Bell on their roster. The emergence of James Connor, however, likely has warmed Pittsburgh to the idea of dealing one of its franchise players.

The New England Patriots, for what it’s worth, have been speculated as a possible fit for Bell.

