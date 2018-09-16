Giants Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

A pair of NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, will meet Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in search of their first win of the season.

It’s the Cowboys’ home opener, and they’re hoping to put on a good show for their fans after a frustrating 16-8 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. The Giants are on the road for the first time after a season-opening 20-15 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s how and when to watch Giants vs. Cowboys:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV