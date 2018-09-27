Gordon Hayward Fires Back At Utah Fan Who Burned Star’s Jazz Jersey

Gordon Hayward made a life-changing decision last summer, one that wasn’t very well-received by Jazz fans.

After spending the first seven seasons of his NBA career in Utah, Hayward decided to join the Boston Celtics in free agency in July of 2017. And one Jazz fan, in particular, was irrationally upset about the forward’s decision.

During a recent interview on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Hayward was shown a video of a Jazz fan burning the star’s No. 20 jersey. If the campfire wasn’t foolish enough, the fan had one last parting message for Hayward.

“Goodbye, Gordon,” he said. “Thanks for betraying us. Have fun being LeBron’s little b-word”

As fate would have it, Hayward no longer has to deal with James in the Eastern Conference, as The Kings opted to join the Los Angeles Lakers at the turn of free agency this summer. James now is just another obstacle for the Jazz in the loaded Western Conference, which Hayward made sure to remind his jersey-burning hater.

“Now the Jazz might be LeBron’s little b-word,” Hayward said. “So it worked against him.”

Well, as this Utah fan learned the hard way, karma really can be a b-word.

