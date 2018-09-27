Watch Tiger Woods Receive Massive Ovation During Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony

It’s been quite a year for Tiger Woods.

After falling short of a PGA victory in August, the golfer claimed first place in the Tour Championship — his first championship victory since 2013. Woods earned a nod to this year’s Ryder Cup in Europe for the first time in six years and was warmly welcomed by the crowd.

During Thursday’s opening ceremony, boos could be heard throughout as other American golfers were introduced to those in attendance. But once Woods’ name was said, it was completely different as cheers rang out.

Watch the cool moment below:

Woods and his partner Patrick Reed tee off Friday morning in hopes to bring Team USA its first Ryder Cup championship since 1993.

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images