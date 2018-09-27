Why Jalen Rose Believes Anthony Davis Could Join LeBron James, Lakers Next Season

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to acquire another superstar next offseason to pair with LeBron James.

Many have speculated the Lakers will attempt to sign either Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler or perhaps Kevin Durant next summer, but is there a chance the Lakers could forgo chasing a free agent and instead orchestrate a trade for Anthony Davis?

It’s not as crazy as it sounds if you ask Jalen Rose.

Davis recently elected to switch agencies, choosing to sign with Klutch Sports who, of course, represents James and is run by his friend Rich Paul. This, naturally, has led to whispers about the potential for Davis to join King James in LA at some point.

Rose went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Thursday and explained why he believes the New Orleans Pelicans star could be wearing the Purple and Gold next season.

“I believe, this time next year, we’re going to be talking about Anthony Davis finding his into a Los Angeles Lakers uniform to play alongside LeBron James,” Rose said. “Because after this year, the New Orleans Pelicans are either going to make the playoffs and possibly lose in the first round, and or not make the playoffs. The Western Conference continues to improve. There is so many teams at the bottom part of the conference that we don’t talk about. What’s going to happen with Denver? What’s going to happen with Minnesota? Utah’s gotten a lot better, Portland made the playoffs last year, Memphis.

“So the Pelicans have not taken that quantum leap, with one of the best young players in the game. I think now pairing Anthony Davis with LeBron James puts (the Lakers) in position to try to combat Houston and Golden State.”

When asked by co-host Mike Greenberg how the Lakers could make the deal happen, Rose suggested this is an important year for the Lakers’ young stars to prove their trade value.

“That’s what makes this a growth year for the Lakers’ ‘Young Three,’ as I’m calling them,” Rose said. “Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, I think in order to try and get Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, it may cost you two or three of those players. But obviously, he’s established himself as one of the best players in the game.”

Giving up two of their young stars would be a huge price for the Lakers to pay, but they might be willing to do it to pair Davis and James together for the rest of the King’s prime.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images