How Jaguars ‘Out-Patrioted The Patriots,’ According To Nick Wright

The Jaguars defeated the Patriots rather handily Sunday, and one could argue Jacksonville did so by taking a page out of New England’s playbook.

Nick Wright explained Monday on FS1’s “First Things First” how the Jaguars “out-Patrioted the Patriots” in their 31-20 win at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The Jags jumped out to an early 14-0 lead but really seized control by scoring a touchdown right before halftime and then adding a field goal coming out of the break — a sequence of events we’re used to seeing from the Patriots’ offense.

"The Jags out-Patrioted the Patriots…It's the best football game, given the opponent, I've seen Blake Bortles play as a pro." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/yxrNiVSqzT — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 17, 2018

All in all, the Jaguars certainly made a statement Sunday in the rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. Not only did New England’s offense look out of sync against Jacksonville’s vaunted defense. But Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles also had a tremendous game, throwing for 377 yards with four touchdowns.

Would it surprise anyone if these teams hook up again later this season with a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line?