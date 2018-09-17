NFL Rumors: Dan Bailey Signs With Vikings After Rejecting Four Desperate Teams

UPDATE (2:30 p.m. ET): Dan Bailey has leveraged his way into a kicking job with one of the NFL’s best teams.

The former Dallas Cowboys kicker is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dan Bailey’s value seemingly increases the more his former colleagues struggle.

The free-agent NFL kicker has rejected contract offers from four teams, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source.

Be interesting to see if former Cowboys’ kicker Dan Bailey can be convinced to sign with one of these kicker-needy teams. As of yesterday, Bailey had turned down appealing offers from four teams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

Bailey has been a free agent since Sept. 1 when the Dallas Cowboys cut him after seven seasons. He made 88.2 percent of his career field goals, making him the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Schefter linked desperate teams with potential kickers Sunday via Twitter, and Bailey was first on his list.

Teams likely to be looking for kickers this week: Cleveland, Minnesota, Los Angeles Rams. Top kickers on street: Dan Bailey, Cairo Santos, Sam Ficken, Roberto Aguayo, Jon Brown, Taylor Bertolet, Kai Forbath, Eddie Piniero, Georgia Tavecchio. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

The Browns reportedly are expected to change kickers this week in the aftermath of Zane Gonzalez’s latest disastrous outing, in which he missed two field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts in Cleveland’s 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Carlson also is under fire after he missed three field-goal attempts Sunday — including two in overtime — during his team’s 29-29 Week 2 tie with the Green Bay Packers. Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, meanwhile, was sidelined with a groin injury in Week 2.

Bailey shouldn’t stray too far from the telephone in the coming hours or days.