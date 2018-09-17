NFL Rumors: Dan Bailey Signs With Vikings After Rejecting Four Desperate Teams

UPDATE (2:30 p.m. ET): Dan Bailey has leveraged his way into a kicking job with one of the NFL’s best teams.
The former Dallas Cowboys kicker is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
ORIGINAL STORY: Dan Bailey’s value seemingly increases the more his former colleagues struggle.
The free-agent NFL kicker has rejected contract offers from four teams, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source.
Bailey has been a free agent since Sept. 1 when the Dallas Cowboys cut him after seven seasons. He made 88.2 percent of his career field goals, making him the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history.
Schefter linked desperate teams with potential kickers Sunday via Twitter, and Bailey was first on his list.
The Browns reportedly are expected to change kickers this week in the aftermath of Zane Gonzalez’s latest disastrous outing, in which he missed two field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts in Cleveland’s 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Carlson also is under fire after he missed three field-goal attempts Sunday — including two in overtime — during his team’s 29-29 Week 2 tie with the Green Bay Packers. Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, meanwhile, was sidelined with a groin injury in Week 2.
Bailey shouldn’t stray too far from the telephone in the coming hours or days.
