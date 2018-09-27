Is Bryce Harper Saying Goodbye To Nationals With Recent Instagram Post?

Bryce Harper will be one of the hottest free agents on the Major League Baseball market come the offseason.

He’ll likely be seeking a large contract, seeing as he’s one of the best baseball players in the league and continues to put up big numbers season after season.

And while the 25-year-old has expressed interest in staying with the Washington Nationals, an Instagram post Harper made may tell a different story.

Harper posted a nine-grid photo to his account Thursday afternoon with the same caption on each one, and it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be back in the nation’s capital next season.

“To the fans and the city of DC, thank you!📍,” the caption read.

Of course, the right fielder could be making a generic post seeing as the Nationals’ played their final home game of the season Wednesday night. But where could the six-time All star end up?

CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden thinks teams such as the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies will have a “bidding war” over Harper.

It’s certainly going to be one of the biggest story lines this offseason, and it likely will come down to which team is willing to dish out the most money for the young star.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images