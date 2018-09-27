Jets Offensive Coordinator Takes Pretty Bizarre Shot At Patriots

The Patriots and Jets aren’t exactly bitter rivals, but that didn’t stop one New York staff member from taking a dig at New England.

According to Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates, the team has been troubled by technical difficulties with headsets in each of the first three games of the season. Bates certainly has the grounds to be frustrated about the issue, but instead of calling out the league, he used his venting session to throw shade at his team’s division foe.

#Jets OC Jeremy Bates said the that QB-coach headsets have gone out three times in each game this year, prompting timeouts. “We understand that can happen anytime… especially in New England.” “You can FaceTime people in China… but our headsets go out.” — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 27, 2018

The Patriots, of course, aren’t strangers to headset malfunctions. In the first quarter of the Patriots’ 2015 season opener against the Steelers, NBC’s Al Michaels reported Pittsburgh was receiving the 98.5 The Sports Hub Patriots broadcast in its headsets. But per league protocol, New England’s headsets were shut off until the issue was resolved.

All things considered, it was pretty odd for Bates to take a jab at the Patriots, especially considering the two teams have yet to square off this season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports