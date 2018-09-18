James White Reacts To Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels Sideline Blowups

Sunday’s game was a frustrating one for the New England Patriots right from the get-go.

The Patriots had trouble getting anything going against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field, especially in the first quarter of their 31-20 loss. Frustration eventually boiled over for quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, both of whom got rather animated on the sideline ahead of the second frame.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI, New England running back James White provided some insight into what went down during the pair of tirades.

“We just need to be better, that’s pretty much all it was,” White said. “That’s not the New England offense that we’re typical of playing. Kind of hurting ourselves, shooting ourselves in the foot. It was more of us than them. You can’t play that way against a good defense because they’ll capitalize on your mistakes.”

For the Patriots, it’s obviously better to get your bad football out of the way earlier in the season. This has become somewhat of the norm for Bill Belichick’s teams in recent seasons, as New England typically begins to really hit its stride near the middle of the campaign.

The Patriots will look to bounce back from their ugly performance against the Jaguars when they take the field Sunday night in Detroit against the Lions.

