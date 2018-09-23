Jimmy Butler Rumors: Rockets, 76ers Among Teams Pursuing T-Wolves Star

The Jimmy Butler sweepstakes are heating up.

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has overruled president of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau and put the star guard on the trade block, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing NBA sources. Butler, a four-time All-Star, has threatened to sit out training camp if Minnesota doesn’t trade him.

Star players typically attract many suitors when they hit the trade market, and Butler reportedly has continued that trend: The Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams pursuing a trade for the 29-year-old, per Wojnarowski.

Expect the Butler situation to be resolved in the coming days.

“Taylor and Butler want a deal completed before the Timberwolves’ first day of practice on Tuesday, which would require the Timberwolves to use Sunday and Monday to become more aggressive in gathering offers,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Taylor’s plan would be to sift through the offers and bring those most appealing for Minnesota back to Butler and his agent, Bernie Lee.

“This way, the Wolves could learn which teams would interest Butler in signing an extension next summer, which is information that would allow the Wolves to get the best possible return.”

While one star’s days in Minnesota appear to be numbered, another is settling in for the long haul in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The Timberwolves on Saturday reportedly agreed to a five-year, supermax contract extension with franchise forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

