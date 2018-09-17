Josh Gordon Rumors: Browns Might Have Big Market With ‘Substantial Compensation’

The Cleveland Browns have had enough of Josh Gordon’s antics, but that doesn’t mean other teams around the NFL aren’t lining up for a chance to acquire the talented wide receiver.

The Browns on Sunday let it be known Sunday that they planned on getting rid of Gordon by Monday, essentially telling the rest of the league they’re open for business and are ready to hear offers.

We already know, according to reports, Gordon’s preference would be to play for the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers. The problem for Gordon, though, is that he doesn’t really have a say in the matter, and given how many headaches he’s caused the Browns, Cleveland might not be willing to do him any favors.

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman also indicated Sunday that Gordon might have interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Browns seem less inclined to trade him within the conference.

(Side note: That’s dumb because the Browns probably aren’t contending for the playoffs and should just maximize their return by taking the best offer regardless of conference.)

Anyway, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday morning added a little more context to the situation, indicating the Browns feel the market for Gordon will be fairly robust. He said he’d be “very surprised” if Gordon wasn’t trading, adding Cleveland could get “substantial compensation” for Gordon, most likely a conditional draft pick.

From @gmfb: The #Browns are expected to be able to trade WR Josh Gordon before 4 pm today and the trade compensation should be legit. pic.twitter.com/1Ee87N8G6a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

And there’s this from the folks at ESPN:

Browns have fielded inquiries from at least 8-10 teams about a potential trade for Josh Gordon, per @JosinaAnderson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

As Rapoport noted, Gordon is playing under a team-friendly deal that essentially has him under contract for the next two seasons which adds to value.

From the “For what it’s worth” department, at least one oddsmaker currently has Dallas and the New England Patriots as co-favorites to land Gordon.

When he’s on the field, Gordon is one of the NFL’s most talented receivers, as evidenced by his 2013 season when he led the league in receiving yards. Drug problems, however, railroaded his career until this point, and he’s’ appeared in just 11 games total since that All-Pro season in 2013. But he’s still flashed that brilliance when he’s been able to get on the field.