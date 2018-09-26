Kyle Van Noy Hoping To Show Off Improved Patriots Defense In Week 4

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ defense now has gone through two weeks of ugly film study after consecutive losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. So, do they have a sense of what their issues are and how to fix them in Week 4?

“Yeah, I mean, I hope we can just show you guys on Sunday,” Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said Wednesday in the Patriots’ locker room.

Van Noy felt for rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an undisclosed injury.

“Any time you lose a player it’s disappointing, and you feel for him,” Van Noy said. “My prayers are to him because it’s not fun in this business especially getting an injury and having to deal with coming back. It’s hard. But we support him and he’s our family, and we’re going to be there for him. He was doing really well picking up things, and we’ll be excited for him next year.”

Van Noy said the linebackers “got to step up” with Bentley out. He was asked how he believes the linebackers will respond.

“Like we always do,” Van Noy said. “I think anytime we’re put in a situation, backs against the wall, we stick together and play Patriot football like we know we’re capable of.”

It would ease many concerns around New England if the Patriots are able to do that Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images