Patriots Injury Report: Rob Gronkowski, Josh Gordon Among 11 Limited In Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — More than one-fifth of the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster currently is dealing with some sort of injury.

A whopping 11 players were limited in practice Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report, including tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion) and safety Patrick Chung (concussion).

Rounding out the list of limited participants were offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), cornerback Keion Crossen (hamstring), safety Nate Ebner (hip), defensive end Geneo Grissom (ankle), tight end Jacob Hollister (chest), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (elbow).

Grissom and Shelton were new additions to the injury report. Gronkowski was back on after being removed from it Friday.

Gordon, Flowers, Chung, Hollister and Rowe all sat out Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Flowers and Chung also missed all three practices last week, and Hollister was absent last Friday.

The 1-2 Patriots will host the 3-0 Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Here is the full injury report:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Marcus Cannon (calf)

S Patrick Chung (concussion)

CB Keion Crossen (hamstring)

S Nate Ebner (hip)

DE Trey Flowers (concussion)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

DT Danny Shelton (elbow)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images