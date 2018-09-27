Marcus Morris, Ben Simmons Roast Tristan Thompson Over Eastern Conference Message

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the four-time defending Eastern Conference champions, and Tristan Thompson wants to remind the Eastern Conference of that fact.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Thompson gave a strong message to the top contenders in the conference.

“We’re still four-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say,” Thompson said, per Ben Axelrod of WYKC Channel 3. “Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto – we know that story.”

Thompson, technically, told the truth. But let’s be honest, the Cavs are not going to be a contender in the East during the upcoming season, and there’s a good chance they don’t even make the playoffs after LeBron James left the franchise over the summer to join the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

As you might imagine, players from the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers responded to Thompson’s comments, and the best one came from C’s forward Marcus Morris.

NSFW warning: the tweet below contains explicit language.

😂😂😂😂😂 @RealTristan13 Cut it out. Get that vacation ready early this year fam! Ain’t shit going through the Cavs this year! #facts — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) September 27, 2018

76ers point guard Ben Simmons also wrote an Instagram comment on a post with video of Thompson’s remarks. Simmons’ comment said “ha yeh okay buddy see you soon.”

Thompson can talk all he wants, but even he should know the Cavs’ reign over the East is over.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images