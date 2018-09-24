NBA Rumors: Are Heat Emerging As Front-Runner For Jimmy Butler Trade?

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly want to trade Jimmy Butler very soon, and they have several willing suitors.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat are very much among them.

So far, Pat Riley and Miami have been as aggressive as any team in pursuit of a Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. Ownership still prefers to find a deal by early this week, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2018

The Heat would be a good fit for Butler, who’s entering the final year of his contract. Head coach Erik Spoelstra covets versatile, two-way players, and Miami may offer Butler a welcome change in scenery from frigid Minnesota.

So, what would a Wolves-Heat trade involving Butler look like? Miami has told teams Hassan Whiteside, Tyler Johnson and Dion Waiters are on the trade block, the Miami Herald reported Sunday, citing “two opposing front office executives who have spoken to the Heat.” But it’s likely Minnesota would want a hefty package in return for Butler, so Miami may have to part with Justise Winslow and/or multiple draft picks to get a deal done.

While the Heat have been “aggressive” in pursuing a Butler trade, per Wojnarowski, the Herald reports there had been no known contact between Miami and Butler’s camp as of Sunday afternoon.

