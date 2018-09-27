NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Agrees To Sneaker Contract With This Company

Gordon Hayward likely will return to the NBA court with a new look.

The Boston Celtics forward agreed to a four-year sneaker and apparel contract with Anta, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported Wednesday via Twitter. Hayward’s previous sneaker deal was with Nike, which now must decide whether to match Anta’s offer or cut business ties with the 28-year-old All-Star.

Boston Celtics All-Star @GordonHayward has agreed to a 4-year footwear & apparel offer sheet with Anta. The massive shoe deal also includes a signature apparel collection and marketing throughout Asia and the US. Nike will have 10 business days to exercise their “match clause.” pic.twitter.com/GIrLpxFA6d — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 26, 2018

Anta, a longtime sportswear brand based in China and founded in 1991, is also headlined by Klay Thompson and Rajon Rondo. The brand had been previously worn by former Celtic Kevin Garnett, and boasts over 9,000 stores throughout Asia. — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 26, 2018

If DePaula’s report proves to be correct, Anta will have won the race for Hayward’s signature over Nike, New Balance and at least one other apparel company.

Hayward feels “basically 100 percent” having recovered from the catastrophic ankle injury that ruined his debut season with the Celtics. We don’t yet know what impact he’ll have on the team’s fortunes, but he’ll apparently set out to return with a bang while wearing new kicks.

