Patriots Practice Report: Eric Rowe Absent Ahead Of Dolphins Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cornerback Eric Rowe was the lone player absent from Thursday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium.

Rowe missed Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions with a groin injury and was limited in practice Wednesday. He started the Patriots’ first two games before being replaced by Jason McCourty early in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung, both of whom are recovering from concussions that kept them out against Detroit, were present at practice for the second consecutive day and participated in the few drills reporters were permitted to watch.

The fact Chung, who’s recovering from a concussion, participated in this bodes well for his status for Sunday. Trey Flowers also participated in the few drills we were allowed to watch. https://t.co/NKfZ8SHXAG — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 27, 2018

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who was limited Wednesday with an elbow injury, sported a large brace on that elbow.

A little tough to see, but Danny Shelton has a large brace on his injured right elbow. pic.twitter.com/355ka6cMD8 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 27, 2018

The 1-2 Patriots will host the 3-0 Miami Dolphins on Sunday in their first AFC East matchup of the season.

