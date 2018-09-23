NFL Injury Report: Week 3 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

Injuries can have a substantial impact on matchups around the NFL, and Week 3 should be no different.
Take Jaguars-Titans as one example: Jacksonville will have to make some serious adjustments if running back Leonard Fournette can’t play, and Tennessee’s offense will change dramatically if quarterback Marcus Mariota is sidelined.
So, what’s the latest on injured star players around the league? Get caught up with all the pertinent injury news in the live blog below.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images
Inactives for the 1 p.m. games are out, and Leonard Fournette will NOT play against the Titans. Here’s a list of notable actives and inactives, via ESPN’s Field Yates: