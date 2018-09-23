NFL

NFL Injury Report: Week 3 Injury Updates For Fantasy Football Stars

by on Sun, Sep 23, 2018 at 11:38AM

Injuries can have a substantial impact on matchups around the NFL, and Week 3 should be no different.

Take Jaguars-Titans as one example: Jacksonville will have to make some serious adjustments if running back Leonard Fournette can’t play, and Tennessee’s offense will change dramatically if quarterback Marcus Mariota is sidelined.

So, what’s the latest on injured star players around the league? Get caught up with all the pertinent injury news in the live blog below.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 23, 201811:40am

Inactives for the 1 p.m. games are out, and Leonard Fournette will NOT play against the Titans. Here’s a list of notable actives and inactives, via ESPN’s Field Yates:

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 23, 20189:16am

Titans QB Marcus Mariota still isn’t ready to go, per Adam Schefter.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 23, 20189:14am

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the following players all should be good to go today:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald
Chargers TE Antonio Gates
Cowboys WR Cole Beasley
Seahawks WR Paul Richardson

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 23, 20189:05am

LeSean McCoy also isn’t expected to play for the Buffalo Bills today, according to Adam Schefter. He joins a notable list of injured running backs.

Darren Hartwell Sun, Sep 23, 20189:04am

It appears Leonard Fournette will miss his second consecutive game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

