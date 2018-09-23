NFL Rumors: Cyrus Jones Had ‘Productive’ Meeting With Bill Belichick

It was a surprise to many, including the player himself, when cornerback Cyrus Jones re-signed with the New England Patriots this week.

The Patriots signed Jones off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad just 18 days after cutting the 2016 second-round pick. Jones and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a “productive one-on-one meeting” after the signing, a person close to the cornerback told ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Jones struggled as a cornerback and punt returner as a rookie in 2016 before he missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL.

Reiss compared the situation to Patrick Chung, a Patriots 2009 second-round pick, spending a year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 before returning to New England in 2014. Chung struggled in his first tenure with in New England but now is in his fifth year as the team’s starting strong safety. He was named a first-time captain this year. He too met with Belichick after rejoining the Patriots.

Jones is expected to return punts for New England in his return and also could play a hybrid role similar to Chung’s as a slot cornerback and safety. Jones revealed he received snaps at safety in practice this week.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images