NFL Rumors: Steelers Now Listening To Le’Veon Bell Trade Offers

One of the NFL’s best running backs apparently is on the market as things continue to unravel in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are “listening” to trade offers involving star running back Le’Veon Bell, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources.

Bell still hasn’t reported to Pittsburgh in 2018 as he continues his holdout for a new contract. The Steelers initially refused to trade Bell, according to reports, and appeared prepared to wait the 26-year-old out. But it seems their mindset has changed to the point where they’re at least open to seeing what the market is for Bell.

That market should be robust for a dynamic running back in his prime who topped 1,800 all-purpose yards in each of the last two seasons. Whether the Steelers actually would pull the trigger and trade the three-time Pro Bowler is a different story. But Pittsburgh could use a shakeup after an 0-1-1 start and plenty of off-field drama involving Bell and top wide receiver Antonio Brown.

