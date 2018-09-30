NFL

Bears Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

by on Sun, Sep 30, 2018 at 10:00AM

The Chicago Bears, perhaps surprisingly, sit atop the NFC North with a 2-1 record entering the slate of Week 4 games.

The Bears will hope to continue their fine start to the season when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bucs began the season 2-0 after a pair of impressive victories over the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles — two of the best teams in the league. But an ugly Week 3 loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football” has called into question if the Bucs are really a playoff-caliber team.

Both teams have a great opportunity to make a statement Sunday in Chicago.

Here’s how and when to watch Bears vs. Buccaneers:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live StreamYahoo! Sports | FuboTV

 

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

