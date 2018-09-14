NFL SuperContest Picks: Week 2 Locks Include Panthers, Steelers, Eagles

So far, so good for Team NESN in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest.

Could the NESN.com duo of Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle have done better than their 3-2 first week showing? Of course. But all things considered, they’ll take the plus-.500 showing in Week 1 of the premier football handicapping contest.

Mike and Ricky are back at it for Week 2 with their five against-the-spread picks as part of Team OddsShark.

See their picks below.

Carolina Panthers (+6) vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Dome, Atlanta

The Atlanta offense is better at home, but we still have questions about their ability to score in the red zone. Obviously. But the biggest issue for the Falcons in this game is who won’t be on the field. Atlanta was ravished by injuries in Week 1 and won’t have Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and Devonta Freeman. That should at least be enough to help Carolina keep it close.

Green Bay Packers (+7) vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

The lines come out Wednesday and are locked in for the rest of the week, so this obviously is a projection that Aaron Rodgers won’t play. Because of Friday afternoon, Green Bay still hasn’t ruled him out, and the Packers remain a 1.5-point favorite. So if Rodgers does play, we’re basically getting 8.5 free points. Even if he doesn’t play, though, we’ll take the home team getting points in a divisional game … even if it means backing DeShone Kizer.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

After Week 1, the Chiefs are the darlings of the AFC while some think the vultures are starting to circle in Pittsburgh. But the Steelers are going back home, while the Chiefs are playing their second consecutive road game. There should be some get-right in the Steelers’ performance, and let’s not forget the Chargers were able to put up 500+ yards on the Kansas City defense last week.

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

If Ryan Fitzpatrick was always the Ryan Fitzpatrick we saw in Week 1, he wouldn’t be Ryan Fitzpatrick. Know what we mean? While they are going home for this one, we think the Bucs will have some more issues moving the ball against a better Philly defense, especially if DeSean Jackson can’t go. The Eagles are also working on a long week that should help neutralize the travel.

Detroit Lions (+6) vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

We’re hoping Matt Patricia has a bit of an advantage here after seeing Jimmy Garoppolo in New England for a few years. We’re also hoping Matthew Stafford cleans up his act some. When you take the Lions on the road — even if you’re getting points — you’re doing a lot of hoping.