New England Patriots

NFL Writer Probably Regrets This Josh Gordon Tweet After Patriots Trade

by on Mon, Sep 17, 2018 at 6:11PM

The Josh Gordon trade has huge ramifications for one NFL writer.

OK, not really. But Marc Sessler of NFL Media sent out a tweet over the weekend that hasn’t aged well now that the Cleveland Browns traded Gordon to the New England Patriots on Monday:

Wow. Talk about confidence.

We’re gonna assume — and hope — Sessler isn’t really going to drink bleach despite Gordon landing with the Patriots. But the internet pulls no punches, and folks on Twitter wasted no time in letting Sessler know he was very, very wrong in his expectations regarding the Browns wide receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties