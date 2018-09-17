NFL Writer Probably Regrets This Josh Gordon Tweet After Patriots Trade

The Josh Gordon trade has huge ramifications for one NFL writer.

OK, not really. But Marc Sessler of NFL Media sent out a tweet over the weekend that hasn’t aged well now that the Cleveland Browns traded Gordon to the New England Patriots on Monday:

If Josh Gordon lands with an AFC North team or the Patriots — or Jets — I will drink bleach for 1,000 days. — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) September 15, 2018

Wow. Talk about confidence.

We’re gonna assume — and hope — Sessler isn’t really going to drink bleach despite Gordon landing with the Patriots. But the internet pulls no punches, and folks on Twitter wasted no time in letting Sessler know he was very, very wrong in his expectations regarding the Browns wide receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images