The Patriots this offseason overhauled their offensive staff, and there could be one member fans of Drake Maye should keep an eye on.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was the major hire for New England, and part of his staff will be quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney and senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo. The trio was part of the Patriots’ contingent that met prospects and visited during pro days, including Maye’s at North Carolina.

NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe joined Taylor Kyles on CLNS Media’s “Patriots Daily,” where he highlighted an assistant to keep an eye on with rookie minicamp on the horizon.

“One thing I was told by Jerod and by multiple people: Ben McAdoo is going to have a huge role for Drake Maye,” Wolfe told Kyles, per CLNS Media. “They hired him for a reason. They think he’s a quarterback savant. He’s been a former head coach, and there’s a thought there that he can develop Drake Maye. Not saying he’s going to have more of a role than Alex Van Pelt, but I’d say that Ben McAdoo is going to have a significant role in developing Drake Maye.”

Wolfe added that media and fans should pay attention to what McAdoo says because that could give an idea of where the coaching staff views Maye’s ability to start in Week 1.

The former New York Giants head coach worked with a variety of quarterbacks throughout his NFL career from Baker Mayfield and Gardner Minshew to Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning. It will be a wait-and-see where Maye falls on that spectrum.