Devin McCourty Reveals Jerod Mayo Offered Him Job On Patriots

Jerod Mayo will have experienced coaches and assistants helping him out in his first year as Patriots head coach, but he also has former players on his staff, too.

New England overhauled its staff this offseason and added Tiquan Underwood as assistant wide receivers coach and Dont’a Hightower as inside linebackers coach. Matthew Slater didn’t spend too much time on the retirement ranks when he joined the team in an advisory role. Super Bowl champion James White floated his name to join Mayo’s staff, but he’ll remain on the outside looking in on the organization.

Mayo appears to be welcoming in former Patriots players with open arms. Most notably, he welcomed Tom Brady back into the organization but only as a coach; Brady would have to compete for a job on the roster like everyone else, according to the head coach.

That open invite also was directed to Devin McCourty.

“I’m old and washed up. He tried to get me to coach,” McCourty told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on Tuesday. “That’s his thing with all the older guys. He said, I don’t know if I’ll welcome them back playing, but we got a spot for them on the staff. But those hours aren’t meant for my life right now.”

McCourty admitted he doesn’t think Mayo will call him for any inside information on other teams, but he did reveal he remains close with the head coach and Slater when he revealed he caught up with Mayo during the NFL draft last week.

The NBC Sports analyst will remain in his role, but his insight did show that Mayo is leaning on a myriad of experiences as Patriots head coach.