Patriots Fans React To Josh Gordon Being Inactive For Week 3 Vs. Lions

Patriots fans have been eagerly awaiting Josh Gordon’s debut with the team after New England traded for the talented wide receiver this past Monday.

Unfortunately for Pats nation, they’ll have to wait at least another week.

Gordon was among the seven Patriots players listed as inactive for the team’s Week 3 “Sunday Night Football” clash with the Detroit Lions. Shortly after news broke that Gordon wouldn’t be seeing game action at Ford Field, countless Patriots fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Josh Gordon is inactive. I'm pissed. — Chandler Favela (@Chandler_109) September 23, 2018

Coming from a pats fan I’ve lost all interest in watching them play the lions now that josh Gordon is inactive. What a Sunday night buzzkill — Zachary Adams (@zack_a9) September 23, 2018

Everyone who had Josh Gordon in line up this week pic.twitter.com/4OMsVL2sjN — mr.wonderful Ⓥ💪🏽🌱🦍 (@burlyboykev) September 23, 2018

#JoshGordon confirmed inactive for this evening’s matchup @Patriots at @Lions . My reaction as a fantasy owner 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/nTf6ngNrc3 — The Three and Out (@TheThreeAndOut) September 23, 2018

Dang really wanted to see Josh Gordon play tonight #GoPats — Joshh (@0199_josh) September 23, 2018

While Gordon is getting all of the attention, he’s hardly the only noteworthy Patriots player that will be inactive against the Lions. Tight end Jacob Hollister, safety Patrick Chung, cornerback Eric Rowe and defensive end Trey Flowers also will be sidelined.

