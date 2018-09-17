Peter King Has Strong Response To Patriots Trading For Josh Gordon

It’s tough for the New England Patriots to do anything without it becoming a national story, but the team’s latest transaction certainly warrants all of the attention it’s receiving.

The Patriots sent shockwaves around the football world Monday when they acquired Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns. While most New England fans seemed excited about the move, one veteran NFL writer isn’t as jazzed up about it.

Shortly after news of the Gordon trade broke, NBC Sports’ Peter King took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the deal.

The Patriots don’t often do dumb things.

They are 68 million times smarter than me at football.

But I think casting your lot with a person with Gordon’s history is asinine.

Look at his resume in my column this morning. — Peter King (@peter_king) September 17, 2018

There’s no denying Gordon comes with more than a little baggage. The 27-year-old missed two entire seasons and parts of two others as a result of violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Still, the move can be labeled as a low risk for the Patriots, especially considering what they sent back to the Browns. New England dealt a 2019 fifth-round pick to Cleveland, but if Gordon fails to suit up for at least 10 games, the Pats will be granted back a 2019 seventh-round pick.

Gordon, of course, is one of the most naturally talented wideouts in the league, and the Patriots’ culture could end up serving him well in his quest to reshape his image. And if it ends up not working out, the cost will be moving down two rounds in next year’s draft.

All things considered, King’s reaction to the Gordon deal probably is a bit exaggerated.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports