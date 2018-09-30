Red Sox Hoping To Close Mediocre September On High Note Vs. Yankees

When you win 107 games entering the final day of the regular season, it’s tough to have a bad month.

The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees in the regular-season finale Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Sox are 14-11 in September, and those 14 wins are the lowest for Boston in any month this season. The Red Sox’s previous low was 17 in July.

A win against the Yankees on Sunday would be bring a positive end to the regular season as the Sox prepare for the American League Division Series next week.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images