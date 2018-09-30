49ers Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The San Francisco 49ers lost franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a torn ACL in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’ll try to right the ship Sunday against a desperate Los Angeles Chargers squad.

The Chargers were a popular pick to win the AFC West before the season, but they’ve started the 2018 NFL season 1-2 with their only victory coming against the Buffalo Bills.

Another loss would put the Bolts in a huge early-season hole.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. 49ers:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images