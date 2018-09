If there’s one area of concern for the Boston Red Sox entering the American League Division Series, it’s the bullpen.

Boston’s bullpen is 8-6 with a 4.98 ERA, 56 walks and 123 strikeouts over 119 1/3 innings in 25 games in September.

For more on the Red Sox bullpen’s play of late, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images