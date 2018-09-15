Red Sox Notes: Bullpen Struggles Continue In Shutout Loss Vs. Mets

It was a tough night for the Red Sox’s bullpen and offense.

The bats were quieted by Mets ace Noah Syndergaard, and the relievers gave up a combined six runs on as many hits in Boston’s 8-0 loss to New York at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Thor was spectacular for the Mets, tossing seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. And Sox manager Alex Cora took notice.

“His stuff was there, obviously,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Good changeup, good slider … Stuff-wise, he’s one of the best in the big leagues. … Today he made a conscious effort of slowing us down and he did a good job.”

Aside from Syndergaard, the Red Sox bullpen came into the game with the Mets up 1-0 and could not preserve the lead. Robby Scott gave up two runs, while Brian Johnson surrendered one and Tyler Thornburg got rocked for three — all coming from home runs.

“It was more about location than anything else,” Cora said when asked what went wrong for Thornburg. “Blake (Swihart) felt that the fastball had some life, but location-wise it wasn’t his best night.”

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Mets game:

— Johnson pitched well out of the pen, giving Boston 4 2/3 innings, giving up two hits, one run and four strikeouts.

“He threw the ball better,” Cora said. “When he came in with the bases loaded, one thing that was different than the last one, I was like ‘hey man slow down’ … and he did a good job … the breaking ball got better throughout the outing and it was a positive.”

— The same cannot be said of Scott, who had a rough outing after relieving Cuevas in the third. The left-hander lasted just 1/3 of an inning, hitting two batters and walking as many and gave up a three-run home run.

“He’s been inconsistent throughout the season, even spring training,” Cora said. “Hopefully we can figure something out and he can finish the season strong.”

— With Boston’s loss and a New York Yankees win, the Red Sox now are 9 1/2 games ahead for first place in the American League East while the magic number to clinch the division remains at six.

— The eighth inning continues to be the Achilles heel for the Red Sox and that showed once again Friday night when the Mets puts three on the board.

Sox relief pitchers in the 8th inning since the trade deadline 35 IP, 42 H, 21 ER, 9 HR, 11 BB — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) September 15, 2018

— Saturday’s starter Rick Porcello will only pitch five or six innings to limit his workload, so the bullpen will quickly have to put Friday behind them knowing Cora will be heading to the pen early in the game.