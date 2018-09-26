Red Sox Vs. Orioles Game 1 Lineup: Blake Swihart Starts In Right Field

The Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles will play two at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Following Monday’s rain-out, the two teams will square off in a day-night doubleheader. Boston will send southpaw David Price to the mound in Game 1, while the Orioles will counter with right-hander Ryan Meisinger.

Price is looking to put a bow on perhaps his best season in a Red Sox uniform, as the the 33-year-old enters the game with a 15-7 record and a 3.53 ERA across 29 starts. Meisinger, meanwhile, will be making his first start in the big leagues. The 24-year-old rookie is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 relief appearances this season.

As for the lineups, Jackie Bradley Jr. will begin the game on the bench with Mookie Betts sliding over to play center field. Catcher Blake Swihart will get the start in right field. Aside from those changes, Boston mostly will roll with its standard starting nine, despite virtually having nothing to play for.

Here’s the Red Sox’s lineup for Tuesday’s doubleheader opener:

RED SOX (106-51)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Blake Swihart, RF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (15-7, 3.53 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images