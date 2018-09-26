NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler Wants Timberwolves To Trade Him To Heat

Jimmy Butler wants Vice City to be his next home.

The Minnesota Timberwolves swingman wants his team to trade him to the Miami Heat, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Wednesday, citing NBA sources. Butler and his agent revealed his preference to Wolves owner Glen Taylor amid mounting interest in his services and growing speculation over his immediate future.

Jimmy Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have informed Wolves ownership that Miami is Butler's preferred trade destination, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2018

Butler formally requested a trade last week, and the Heat reportedly emerged quickly as his leading suitor. Head coach Erik Spoelstra’s preference for versatile, two-way players, and Butler’s apparent willingness to sign a long-term contract extension with the Heat (his current deal expires after this season) make a potential trade seem like a good fit.

The Miami Herald reported Sunday the Heat have put Tyler Johnson, Dion Waiters and Hassan Whiteside on the trade block. Whether the Timberwolves would accept a package which includes one or more of those Heat players, plus draft picks, remains to be seen, but Minnesota now knows well where Butler wants to land.

