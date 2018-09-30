Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

A new chapter in one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries will be written Sunday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field for a Week 4 matchup.

The Ravens, if they win, will tie the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North. The Steelers are 1-1-1 and need a win to avoid falling too far behind the Bengals for the division lead.

Here’s how and when to watch Steelers vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images