The Boston Celtics will resume their preseason slate Sunday night at TD Garden.

The C’s will host the Hornets, who beat Boston Friday night in the preseason owner. Sunday night’s contest also will mark Gordon Hayward’s first game at the Garden since last season’s devastating ankle injury.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Hornets online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images