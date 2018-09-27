Steve Bartman Redux? Anthony Rizzo Fly Ball Incident Burns Cubs (Temporarily)

Yes, the Chicago Cubs finally won a World Series in 2016, but the Curse of the Billy Goat briefly revived itself Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs, needing a win to stay in first place in the National League Central, held a two-run lead on the Pirates with one out in the ninth inning when Pittsburgh’s Francisco Cervelli hit a pop fly near the stands.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo ranged over and actually got his glove on the ball, but a fan in the front row essentially ripped it away, negating a potential out and giving Cervelli another life.

Any Cubs fan — or any casual fan who recognizes the name Steve Bartman — will find this play eerily similar to Bartman’s infamous interference incident in 2003.

Sure enough, Cervelli ripped a double two pitches later, and Starling Marte tied the score two batters after that with a two-RBI double.

Here we go again, right?

If the Cubs lose this game, that guy will be the new Steve Bartman. — jav 🐅 believes (@javybaez09) September 27, 2018

y’all this is steve bartman. he is back, but without headphones because it is 2018. https://t.co/JeHBjsxqaK — Mallory Row (@mallyrow) September 27, 2018

But this is the post-curse Cubs we’re talking about, and Chicago saved this poor man from ridicule. In the 10th inning, Albert Almora Jr. delivered a walk-off single to lift the Cubs to a 7-6 win and clinch the team’s fourth consecutive playoff berth.

While Chicago is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, it still is locked in a tight battle with the Brewers for the NL Central crown, as Milwaukee trails by just a 1/2 game.

