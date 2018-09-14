Why Terry Bradshaw Believes Steelers Should Have Paid RB Le’Veon Bell

After a 31-carry, 135 rushing-yard performance Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back James Conner proved he may be a viable replacement for Le’Veon Bell, but one Pro Football Hall of Famer thinks the Steelers need to pony up the dough for the star back.

Bell, who held out all of NFL preseason and Week 1 when the Steelers tied the Cleveland Browns, didn’t receive the contract offer he hoped for. He reportedly turned down a 5-year, $70 million offer, and still has yet to sign his franchise tag tender.

And even though the 26-year-old star promised Steeler Nation over the summer that 2018 would be his best season to date, there still is no sign that he will return to the field any time soon. And if you ask Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw, the team should have given Bell essentially whatever he wanted, not just because he’s one of the best running backs in the game, but because the team struggled without him.

“More important is who wasn’t playing — Bell,” Bradshaw said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “The players were distracted and the focus wasn’t there. That was the main problem. … I would have signed him. I would have given him his money.”

Bradshaw also noted that if the Steelers want to hoist another Lombardi Trophy, the team needs Bell on the field.

“If you’re going to win the Super Bowl, you’re going to win with Le’Veon Bell.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Bell and whether he’ll remain in Pittsburgh or test the market next year. He will have to play at least six games this season to be eligible for free agency.