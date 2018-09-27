The Whalers Are Back(ish): Hurricanes Unveil Hartford-Inspired Third Jerseys

Cue up “Brass Bonanza:” The Hartford Whalers are back.

Well, sort of.

The Carolina Hurricanes are going back to their roots, announcing Thursday their new third jersey will be an homage to the Whalers.

Here’s the Canes’ new look.

Honoring our history pic.twitter.com/rPPSuf05me — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) September 27, 2018

“We’re proud of the history and traditions that we’ve built in 21 years in North Carolina. But we’ve never thrown away the records established during this franchise’s 18 NHL seasons in Connecticut,” Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “This is a chance to celebrate our team’s heritage and the players and coaches who laid the groundwork for this franchise.”

The Boston Herald’s Marisa Ingemi reported Thursday, citing a source, that the Whalers will wear the throwbacks against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 23 and March 5. The Whalers confirmed both dates in a later release.