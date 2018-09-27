Watch Bubba Wallace’s Pocono Car Join Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Graveyard

When Bubba Wallace went hard into the wall at Pocono Raceway after losing his brakes back in July, everyone watching feared the worst.

Fortunately, Wallace was OK — if severely shaken up — but the same can’t be said for his car.

Wallace’s decimated No. 43 Chevy got a fitting send-off, however, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. granting it a burial plot in his NASCAR graveyard in Mooresville, N.C. Bubba and his crew even held a mock funeral for the occasion.

In case you missed it, here’s the scary moment from the Gander Outdoors 400 this summer:

Between this wreck and his post-race fainting incident following his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race last year, it’s probably safe to say Wallace isn’t eager for his next trip to the lovely Ponocos.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images