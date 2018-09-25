Tiger Woods Includes Himself On Golf Mt. Rushmore (Can You Blame Him?)

Tiger Woods believes his golfing legacy is secure.

The golf superstar included himself in his version of the Mt. Rushmore of his sport. Woods listed Sam Snead, Bobby Jones and Jack Nicklaus before naming himself among the four greatest golfers in history.

The Ryder Cup shared Woods’ Mt. Rushmore picks Tuesday via Twitter.

.@TigerWoods gives his ultimate Mount Rushmore of golf.

Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson are among the most controversial omissions from Woods’ Mt. Rushmore.

Woods, 42, won The Tour Championship on Sunday to notch his first PGA Tour win since 2013 and bring his list of career PGA wins to 80. Only Snead has won more PGA events (82) than Woods.

Few, if anyone, would argue with Woods being on golf’s Mt. Rushmore.

