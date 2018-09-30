Watch J.D. Martinez Hit Historic 43rd Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Yankees

J.D. Martinez is having quite the first year in Boston.

The Red Sox slugger added to his impressive resume Sunday afternoon against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Martinez added to Boston’s five-run lead with a three-run home run to center field to break the game open, 10-2.

Take a look:

J.D. Martinez just homered his way into Red Sox history. No. 43 marks the most by a player in their first season with the club. pic.twitter.com/W641qgsz7S — NESN (@NESN) September 30, 2018

The dinger marked the 43rd for the designated hitter, and officially gave him the most home runs by a Red Sox player during their inaugural year with the club, surpassing Dick Stuart’s 1963 record of 42.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images