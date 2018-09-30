Watch Josh Gordon Warm Up Before Official Patriots Debut Vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — We don’t know how long the Josh Gordon era will last in New England.

But we know it officially has begun.

The talented wide receiver is active Sunday for the first time as a member of the Patriots since the team acquired from the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17.

As such, Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium got their first look at Gordon rocking his No. 10 jersey as he warmed up for New England’s Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s the 27-year-old catching a pass from quarterback Tom Brady:

Tb12 and New England get first look at Josh Gordon in game action today. Could be fun! Let’s Go #1️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HfLkKzjxGo — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 30, 2018

And here are a couple more visuals of Gordon shaking out the cobwebs ahead of 1 p.m. ET kickoff:

Josh Gordon is on the field getting ready for his first game as a Patriot. pic.twitter.com/9q6sL8qqhE — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 30, 2018

Josh Gordon on the field 🏈 pic.twitter.com/MbmLFr4k9Z — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 30, 2018

How much action Gordon sees in the Patriots’ offense is anyone’s guess after he missed New England’s Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions due to an injured hamstring.

But he’s in uniform this time, at least, and given the lack of depth in Brady’s receiving corps, Gordon at least should play some role against Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images